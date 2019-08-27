|
KOENIG MADELINE R. (DAYDE)
Age 90, peacefully on Sunday, August 25, 2019, of Baldwin Boro. Beloved wife of the late George E. Koenig; loving mother of Linda (Daniel) Bulford, Greg (Gina), Nancy (Kevin "Knobby") Walsh and David (Jan); cherished grandma of Jennifer, Julie, Brandon, Briana, Sabrina, Miranda, Dustin, Dominic, Katrina, Shane, Samantha and Cassidy; step-grandma of Amanda and Dan; proud great-grandma of Riley, Delaney, Brayden, Caden, Wesley, Gemma and another on the way; daughter of the late James and Rose Dayde; sister of Norma Grindle and the late Edna Mae Roberta. Madeline was an excellent homemaker, adored her family and will be deeply missed by them. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Rd., Brentwood 15227, Tuesday, August 27, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Wednesday morning at 9:00. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Benedict the Abbot Church at 10:00 a.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019