Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for MADELINE KOENIG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MADELINE R. (DAYDE) KOENIG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MADELINE R. (DAYDE) KOENIG Obituary
KOENIG MADELINE R. (DAYDE)

Age 90, peacefully on Sunday, August 25, 2019, of Baldwin Boro. Beloved wife of the late George E. Koenig; loving mother of Linda (Daniel) Bulford, Greg (Gina), Nancy (Kevin "Knobby") Walsh and David (Jan); cherished grandma of Jennifer, Julie, Brandon, Briana, Sabrina, Miranda, Dustin, Dominic, Katrina, Shane, Samantha and Cassidy; step-grandma of Amanda and Dan; proud great-grandma of Riley, Delaney, Brayden, Caden, Wesley, Gemma and another on the way; daughter of the late James and Rose Dayde; sister of Norma Grindle and the late Edna Mae Roberta. Madeline was an excellent homemaker, adored her family and will be deeply missed by them. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Rd., Brentwood 15227, Tuesday, August 27, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Wednesday morning at 9:00. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Benedict the Abbot Church at 10:00 a.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MADELINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now