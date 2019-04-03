MARCUS MADELYN "MADGE"

On Monday, April 1, 2019, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, died at the age of 97. Madge was a vital and witty woman who adored her family, friends and mahjong. Born in 1921, Madge said she always felt she had what she needed as a child, even in the midst of the Great Depression. She carried that positive attitude throughout her life. Madge had a wonderful marriage to her husband, Leonard, until his death in 1992. Madge is survived by her children, Bernard and Marsha, and Joyce and Carol Marcus; her grandchildren, Jonathan and Lisa, Daniel and Claire, and Cary and Cassidy Slone; and five treasured great-grandchildren; great-aunt of Robin and Peter Gordon. Services and Interment Private. Donations in Madge's memory may be sent to the Jewish Association on Aging at 200 JHF Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15217. You may also donate online at jaapgh.networkforgood.com. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated. www.schugar.com