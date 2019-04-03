Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Resources
More Obituaries for MADELYN MARCUS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MADELYN "MADGE" MARCUS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MADELYN "MADGE" MARCUS Obituary
MARCUS MADELYN "MADGE"

On Monday, April 1, 2019, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, died at the age of 97. Madge was a vital and witty woman who adored her family, friends and mahjong. Born in 1921, Madge said she always felt she had what she needed as a child, even in the midst of the Great Depression. She carried that positive attitude throughout her life. Madge had a wonderful marriage to her husband, Leonard, until his death in 1992. Madge is survived by her children, Bernard and Marsha, and Joyce and Carol Marcus; her grandchildren, Jonathan and Lisa, Daniel and Claire, and Cary and Cassidy Slone; and five treasured great-grandchildren; great-aunt of Robin and Peter Gordon. Services and Interment Private. Donations in Madge's memory may be sent to the Jewish Association on Aging at 200 JHF Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15217. You may also donate online at jaapgh.networkforgood.com. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated. www.schugar.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now