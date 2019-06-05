|
REKOWSKI MAE AUDREY (NICHOLS)
On June 3, 2019, age 89, of Ohara Twp. Beloved wife of the late Stanley A. Rekowski; loving mother of Patti Wiegand (Frank), Cindy Chestney (Thomas), David Rekowski (Mary Jane), and Barbie (Ennis); grandmother of eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Audrey loved to garden and was loved by everyone she met. She also volunteered at Heinz Veteran Center and enjoyed spending her time with family and friends. Friends received Saturday 10 a.m.-noon and 2-4 p.m. at WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., Sharpsburg. A Memorial Service will be held immediately following at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to the Arbour Day Foundation, 100 Arbour Ave., Nebraska City, NE 68410.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 5, 2019