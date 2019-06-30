|
|
MOLYNEAUX MAE MARY (ROBERTS)
On Thursday, June 27, 2019, of Swisshelm Park. Beloved wife of 60 years to Jack Molyneaux; loving mother of Jeanne Molyneaux and her husband, Bob Shanahan, and the late Mary and Jackie; dear grandma of Brady and Ryan; sister of the late Dave Roberts. Mae and her husband, Jack founded Allegheny Limousines, Carey of Pittsburgh Transportation Company 40 years ago. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington Street, Swissvale. Mass of Christian Burial in the Word of God Roman Catholic Church on Monday morning at 10 a.m. www.niedfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 30, 2019