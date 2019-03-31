Home

MAGDALENE M. "MAL" (BANAS) BIANCO

MAGDALENE M. "MAL" (BANAS) BIANCO Obituary
BIANCO MAGDALENE M. "MAL" (BANAS)

Formerly of North Braddock, age 95, on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank Bianco; loving mother of Mercedes (Larry) Sabol and Susan (Michael Turley) Pscheidl; cherished grandmother and nana of Lisa (Matt) Vitous, LeighAnn Brocato, Lance (Carlie) Sabol and Shane Sabol; dear great-grandmother of Olivia and Amelia Brocato and Kylie and Wyatt Sabol; preceded in death by two sisters and two brothers. Mal will best be remembered for the love she gave to all her family. Friends welcome Monday and Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart Church on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Pittsburgh Catholic Charities; 212 Ninth Street; Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019
