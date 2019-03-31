BIANCO MAGDALENE M. "MAL" (BANAS)

Formerly of North Braddock, age 95, on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank Bianco; loving mother of Mercedes (Larry) Sabol and Susan (Michael Turley) Pscheidl; cherished grandmother and nana of Lisa (Matt) Vitous, LeighAnn Brocato, Lance (Carlie) Sabol and Shane Sabol; dear great-grandmother of Olivia and Amelia Brocato and Kylie and Wyatt Sabol; preceded in death by two sisters and two brothers. Mal will best be remembered for the love she gave to all her family. Friends welcome Monday and Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart Church on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Pittsburgh Catholic Charities; 212 Ninth Street; Pittsburgh, PA 15222.