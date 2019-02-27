BUSSE MAGDELINE P. "MAGGIE" (POGOZELEC)

Age 78, of Ben Avon, peacefully on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Beloved wife of 54 years to John C. Busse; loving mother of Amelia (Eric) Cheever, John Paul Busse, Claire (Jack Tabor) Busse and Emily (Kevin) Schwartz; grandmother of Abigail, Kristen, Fiona, Ramsey, Phoebe and Cyrus; sister of Bernard and Michael Pogozelec; also survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and many honorary children who needed a place to stay. Maggie was a music and science teacher at St. Albert the Great in Baldwin, then at Sacred Heart in Emsworth and Sacred Heart in Shadyside. An active member of Sacred Heart Church, she was Past President of the Ladies Auxiliary and Liturgy Committee and sang in the choir and the Diocesan Choir. She served her community as Past President of the Avon Club, co-chair of the Ben Avon Bicentennial Committee, Past President of the Carlow College Alumni Association, and member of the Women's Literary Society of Bellevue. She loved music and being in and teaching about nature. She also loved to laugh and entertain, providing a warm and welcoming home for anyone that came into her life. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends and all that knew her. Relatives and friends received Thursday 6-8 p.m. and Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at McDONALD-LINN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, LLC, 529 California Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15202. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, Emsworth. In lieu of flowers, donations in Maggie's memory may be made to Alzheimer Disease Research Center, University of Pittsburgh, UPMC Montifiore, Four West, 200 Lothrop Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213-2582 (www.adrc.pitt.edu) or Sacred Heart Church, 154 Orchard Ave., Emsworth, PA 15202 or Asbury Foundation, 700 Bower Hill Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15243. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at: www.mcdonald-linn.com.