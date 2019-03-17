Home

MAGGIE (TAYLOR) SNOOK


MAGGIE (TAYLOR) SNOOK Obituary
SNOOK MAGGIE (TAYLOR)

Of Oakmont, age 92, on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Maggie was preceded in death by her parents, Nancy (McWilliams) and Harold M. Taylor; and her siblings,  E. Harold Taylor and Norma (Meyer) Neishloss. She was the beloved wife of the late Arthur C. Snook for 54 years. Maggie is survived by her sister, Janie (Charles) Testa of Plum Boro; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was a Legal Secretary for the VP of Kraft Foods in Chicago. She also volunteered her time at the Oakmont Senior Center. There will be no visitation for Maggie. She will be laid to rest privately in Mt. Hope Cemetery. Her arrangements have been entrusted to ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 378 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139, 412-828-6565. Online condolences may be made to:


englishfuneralhome.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019
