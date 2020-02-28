Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
301 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
412-381-3345
Age 86, of Mt. Washington, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Beloved Husband of Mary "Mickey" (Fricke) Rankin; loving father of Sandy Gorga, Dale (Renee) Rankin and the late Susan and Gary Rankin; cherished Pap of Duke (Bri), Eric, Devin, Savannah and Danielle; brother of Noreen (the late John), Barbara (Don) and the late William; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends welcome Sunday, 2-7 p.m. WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., (412-381-3345) 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington 15211. Burial Private to the family. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020
