LEVY MALCOLM K.
Age 93, passed away peacefully after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Mal was the beloved husband of Angela for more than 60 years; loving father of Carol (Robert) Wilson, Pam (Tom) Cohn and Lisa (Rob) Levy; dear grandfather of Richard and Jessica Cohn, and Benjamin and Rebecca Wilson. Mal was a proud WWII Veteran. He started his career as an IRS Agent in 1951 and then opened his private accounting practice in 1953. He will be remembered for his non-stop sense of humor and funny jokes. Private services held in Allentown, PA. Contributions may be made to Anathan Club, 300 JHF Drive, Pittsburgh, PA. 15217. Funeral arrangements by BACHMAN KULIK & REINSMITH FUNERAL HOME, Allentown.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019