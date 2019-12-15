Home

MAMIE H. WATKINS CLEMONS

MAMIE H. WATKINS CLEMONS Obituary
CLEMONS MAMIE H. WATKINS

Age 102, of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away peacefully on December 10, 2019.  Retired Educator of the Pittsburgh Public Schools, Ordained Elder of the Hillcrest Seventh Day Adventist Church and Prayer Warrior. Wife of the late James Robertson Wadkins and the late John Davis Clemons. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 4 – 8 p.m. in the Hillcrest SDA Church 2340 Wylie Avenue Pgh., PA 15219. Home Going Celebration will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Wesley Center A.M.E.Zion Church 2701 Centre Avenue Pgh, PA 15219.  Interment Union Dale Cemetery. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019
