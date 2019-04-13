Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robinson Funeral Home
2025 Perrysville Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15214
412-231-1191
Resources
More Obituaries for MANUEL BERRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PASTOR MANUEL BERRY Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

PASTOR MANUEL BERRY Sr. Obituary
BERRY PASTOR MANUEL, SR.

On Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Age 90, born in Greenville, AL. Beloved husband of the late Elsie Berry and the late Mary Louise Berry; father of a blended family: Annie Brazil, Katie Berry, Joyce (Theodore) Drewery, Darnell, Sr. (Shelia) Berry, Phyllis Berry, Franklin Berry, Deidre (Clarence) Porch, Linda Duckett, Gregory (Cobren) Brown, Harry Benjamin, Judith (Michael) Kirkland, David (Telita) Benjamin and the late Manuel Berry, Jr., Clarence Brown and Sheldon Burgess; also survived by 25 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and his beloved Damascus GOGIC congregation. Visitation with the family Sunday 3-8 p.m. at the ROBINSON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2025 Perrysville Avenue, Perry Hilltop. A Victory Celebration Service will be held Monday 11:00 a.m. in Pentecostal Temple COGIC, 6300 E. Liberty Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15206. Interment Allegheny Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now