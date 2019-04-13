|
BERRY PASTOR MANUEL, SR.
On Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Age 90, born in Greenville, AL. Beloved husband of the late Elsie Berry and the late Mary Louise Berry; father of a blended family: Annie Brazil, Katie Berry, Joyce (Theodore) Drewery, Darnell, Sr. (Shelia) Berry, Phyllis Berry, Franklin Berry, Deidre (Clarence) Porch, Linda Duckett, Gregory (Cobren) Brown, Harry Benjamin, Judith (Michael) Kirkland, David (Telita) Benjamin and the late Manuel Berry, Jr., Clarence Brown and Sheldon Burgess; also survived by 25 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and his beloved Damascus GOGIC congregation. Visitation with the family Sunday 3-8 p.m. at the ROBINSON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2025 Perrysville Avenue, Perry Hilltop. A Victory Celebration Service will be held Monday 11:00 a.m. in Pentecostal Temple COGIC, 6300 E. Liberty Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15206. Interment Allegheny Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 13, 2019