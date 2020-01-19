|
RHODES MANUEL EUGENE
Age 69, died December 14, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him. He is survived by his longtime companion, Anna M. Jackson; daughter, Shelby Rhodes of Chester, New Jersey; brothers, Edwardo Rhodes of Bloomington, Indiana and Ernesto Rhodes of Midland Texas; and sister, Teresita Snyder of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and beloved friend, Celeste Burbridge of Pittsburgh. He was preceded in death by his mother, Efiginia Rhodes Tirado; his father, Joseph, Sr.; and his brother, Joseph, Jr. Manuel was born August 3, 1950 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Efiginia L. Rhodes and Joseph Rhodes, Sr. He grew up in the Homewood/Brushton area of Pittsburgh and his youth was characterized by a keen intellect, boundless energy, and a playful nature. He attended Lemington Elementary School where he was an officer of the safety patrol. He then attended Westinghouse High School where he began his lifelong involvement with sports by running on the cross-country team and beginning his lifelong passion for tennis. During high school Manuel participated in the Student United Nations (SUN). Also in high school, Manuel continued his study of the clarinet and, like his brothers, was a member of All City High School Orchestra. During high school Manuel became interested in progressive philosophy and politics. He then attended Harvard University where he majored in East Asian Studies. He became a member of the Fly Club at Harvard. He was a member of Adams House, which was his brother Joseph's house as well. At Harvard he pursued his love for racquet sports, playing squash during the school year and tennis during the summers at home. After college he pursued various interests including working for a pharmaceutical company, owning/managing Pittsburgh's most popular black night club in the early 80's, teaching tennis, and helping manage his parents' real estate business. Manuel was always an energetic thinker and entrepreneur. He eventually attended the University of Pittsburgh Law School where his interests were mostly in criminal law. He was admitted to the Pennsylvania Bar on May 17, 1984. After law school he joined the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office as an Assistant District Attorney where he had an excellent reputation. After the DA's office Manuel spent several years as the General Counsel for the Pittsburgh Housing Authority. During this same period, he provided pro bono services as a legal counsel for the Pittsburgh NAACP. Leaving the Housing Authority Manuel went into private legal practice focused on criminal law. Most recently he has been focused on maintaining the properties he shared with Anna. When we look at an aged warrior it is hard to see the glorious man at the height of his prime of many decades ago. Manuel E. Rhodes was truly that glorious man who shined with intelligence, vigor, and wit in his youth. His spirit goes on to shine forever in all our hearts. A Memorial Service, a celebration of life, will be held at the Kingsley Center, 6435 Frankstown Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15206, phone: 412-661-8751. Service will open at 12:00 pm on Saturday, January 25, 2020. The formal program will be immediately followed by a brief repast. Arrangements handled by JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227. Contributions can be made to a in the name of Manuel E. Rhodes. If you would like to inform the family of these contributions, please email the details to [email protected] Please send condolences to:
