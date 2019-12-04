|
GRIMM MARC A.
Age 51, suddenly on Sunday, November 3, 2019, in Tulsa OK, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA. Father of Justin Grimm. Son of the late Richard and Annabelle Grimm. Brother of Gaylene Slair, Richard Grimm, Wayne Grimm, William Grimm, Coleen Willard, Robert Grimm, Jacqueline Grimm, Jennifer Watson, and the late Gary Grimm and Denise Schroeder. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitations at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 2 p.m. until his Services at 5 p.m. Marc was an avid fan of the Steelers and Penguins. He was known for his quick wit and compassionate spirit. Marc will be fondly remembered and sadly missed. www.BoronFuneralHome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019