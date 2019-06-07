Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brusco-Falvo Funeral Home
214 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
412-381-2323
Resources
More Obituaries for MARC LOZORAITIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARC G. LOZORAITIS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARC G. LOZORAITIS Obituary
LOZORAITIS MARC G.

Age 37, of Kennedy Twp., on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Beloved son of the late Frank and Debra (Gallagher) Lozoraitis; loving brother of John (Cassie) Lozoraitis; beloved uncle of Ellie and Ryleigh; cherished nephew of Michael (Sandra) Gallagher, Judith (Timothy) Cooper and Barbara (Lozoraitis) Bradfield (the late David); dear cousin of Kevin, Kristi, Deana, Stephanie, Nicholas, the late Olivia and David; special friend of Samuel and Skylar; also survived by loving family and friends. Visitations on Friday from 3-8 p.m. at the BRUSCO-FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 214 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington (412 381-2323). Funeral Mass in St. Malachy Church on Saturday at 10 a.m. PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH. www.bruscofalvo.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now