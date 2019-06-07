|
|
LOZORAITIS MARC G.
Age 37, of Kennedy Twp., on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Beloved son of the late Frank and Debra (Gallagher) Lozoraitis; loving brother of John (Cassie) Lozoraitis; beloved uncle of Ellie and Ryleigh; cherished nephew of Michael (Sandra) Gallagher, Judith (Timothy) Cooper and Barbara (Lozoraitis) Bradfield (the late David); dear cousin of Kevin, Kristi, Deana, Stephanie, Nicholas, the late Olivia and David; special friend of Samuel and Skylar; also survived by loving family and friends. Visitations on Friday from 3-8 p.m. at the BRUSCO-FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 214 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington (412 381-2323). Funeral Mass in St. Malachy Church on Saturday at 10 a.m. PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH. www.bruscofalvo.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 7, 2019