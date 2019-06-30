HAZUR MARC "A.J."

Age 23, of Verona, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Beloved Son of John A. And Peggy L. (Grim) Hazur; dear Brother of John "A.J." (Jessica) Hazur; grandson of Dolores C. Hazur and the late John J. Hazur and Ginger and Joseph Grim. Marc was the Class of 2014 Valedictorian of Riverview High School, then received his BSMS from Duquesne University, and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Verona. Friends and relatives will be received on Monday, July 1, 2019, from 2-9 p.m., at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 10 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the family for their discretion at a later date.