KIMELMAN MARC R.

On Sunday, May 5, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Nancy Amdur Briskin, and the late Linda Burnbach Kimelman; loving father of Rick and Dot Kimelman of Greensboro, NC; grandfather of Dave Kimelman; also survived by loving extended family, Stephen and Margie Briskin, Claire and Mark Rast, Kenneth Briskin; and several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. Marc completed his undergraduate degree at the Pennsylvania State University. Marc was the Head of the Alumni Association Phi Epsilon Phi, the Vice President of the Skull and Bones Society, and the Business Manager of Penn State Froth. Marc was also a member of the National Federation of Temple Brotherhoods and the Jewish Chautauqua Society. Marc was an Insurance Broker for over 50 years starting his career at the Murray Klein Agency and finishing his career at the Wagner Agency. He was always one to never forget an important date in someone's life and would always greet everyone with a smile. Graveside services and interment will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Beth Shalom Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh and St Judes. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC. www.schugar.com family owned and operated.