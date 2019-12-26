|
CERRONE MARCELLA B.
Age 90, of Wellsboro, PA, passed away at her home on Friday, December 20, 2019. She was born on August 11, 1929 in Glassport, PA, a daughter of Constatine Cologie and Veronica Raszewski. Marcella was the wife of the late Enrico Cerrone. She was a homemaker and a member of the St. Robert Bellarmine Church in East McKeesport, PA. Marcella is survived by her son, Ronald Cerrone of Boston, MA; son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Kim Cerrone of Wellsboro, PA; sister, Patricia Mashinski of Florida; two grandchildren, Emily and Zachary. She was preceded in death by her husband, Enrico in 2004. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will take place in the St. Joseph Cemetery in North Versailles, PA. BUCKHEIT FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATORY, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019