Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
637 S Main St
Mansfield, PA 16933
(570) 662-8888
Resources
More Obituaries for MARCELLA CERRONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARCELLA B. CERRONE


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARCELLA B. CERRONE Obituary
CERRONE MARCELLA B.

Age 90, of Wellsboro, PA, passed away at her home on Friday, December 20, 2019. She was born on August 11, 1929 in Glassport, PA, a daughter of Constatine Cologie and Veronica Raszewski. Marcella was the wife of the late Enrico Cerrone. She was a homemaker and a member of the St. Robert Bellarmine Church in East McKeesport, PA. Marcella is survived by her son, Ronald Cerrone of Boston, MA; son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Kim Cerrone of Wellsboro, PA; sister, Patricia Mashinski of Florida; two grandchildren, Emily and Zachary. She was preceded in death by her husband, Enrico in 2004. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will take place in the St. Joseph Cemetery in North Versailles, PA. BUCKHEIT FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATORY, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARCELLA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -