|
|
FULTON MARCELLA B.
Age 91, died on September 2, 2019, in Palm Harbor, FL. She was the devoted wife for 65 years of the late Robert J. Fulton. Marcella was born in Pittsburgh to George and Marie Riley Ruff. She is survived by her loving children, Connie (Tom) Boone, Tarpon Springs, FL; Joyce (Paul) Jablonski, Safety Harbor, FL; Lorraine (Regis) Farrell, Dunedin, FL, Robert (Penny) Fulton, Cuyahoga Falls, OH; David (Linda) Fulton, McCandless Twp.; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Before moving to Florida, Marcella was a longtime member of St. Cyril of Alexandria Church and a loyal volunteer for parish needs and causes. For several years, she volunteered at St. John's Hospital gift shop and served as president of that organization. She was employed on the order board and in administration at Joseph Horne Co., downtown. Always an active person, she would walk to Station Square during her lunch hour and to the Northside to meet her ride home. She and her husband, Bob, had memberships to the Pittsburgh Opera and Symphony. They enjoyed many years of traveling to Hawaii and the Caribbean Islands. Everyone she loved received a crocheted afghan and lighted ceramic Christmas tree. Marcella was a wonderful cook and talented seamstress. All of these memories will comfort those who loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Suncoast Hospice, 2675 Tampa Rd., Palm Harbor, FL 34684. Mass will be celebrated at St. Cyril's on September 21, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Mt. Royal Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019