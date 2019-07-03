|
GISI MARCELLA M. (WOLF)
On Sunday, June 30, 2019, age 94, of Pitcairn. She was the wife of the late Ludwig Gisi; dear mother of Rod L. (Kathy) Gisi of Levelgroen, Larry A. (Tawnie) Gisi of Monroeville, Kathie (Tom) Conklin of Texas and Terry L. (Mary) Gisi of Pitcairn; sister of Pete Wolf, Caroline Wolf and Jake Wolf; grandmother of Tim (Juli) Gisi, Kris (Katja) Gisi, Shelly (Brian) Nash, Andrew (Christiana) Gisi, Jeff Conklin, Kellie Conklin, T.J. Gisi, Craig Gisi and Michael Gisi; also 14 great-grandchildren. Marcella was a Life Member of Ladies Auxiliary Pitcairn Hose Co. #1 and a member of the Ladies of Charity, St. Michael Church. Friends received Friday, July 5, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WM. O. PEARCE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 318 Wall Avenue, Pitcairn. Mass of Christian Burial, St. Michael Church, Saturday at 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 3, 2019