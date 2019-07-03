Home

POWERED BY

Services
WM. O. Pearce Funeral Home
318 Wall Ave
Pitcairn, PA 15140
(412) 372-4030
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
WM. O. Pearce Funeral Home
318 Wall Ave
Pitcairn, PA 15140
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
WM. O. Pearce Funeral Home
318 Wall Ave
Pitcairn, PA 15140
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
Resources
More Obituaries for MARCELLA GISI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARCELLA M. (WOLF) GISI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARCELLA M. (WOLF) GISI Obituary
GISI MARCELLA M. (WOLF)

On Sunday, June 30, 2019, age 94, of Pitcairn. She was the wife of the late Ludwig Gisi; dear mother of Rod L. (Kathy) Gisi of Levelgroen, Larry A. (Tawnie) Gisi of Monroeville, Kathie (Tom) Conklin of Texas and Terry L. (Mary) Gisi of Pitcairn; sister of Pete Wolf, Caroline Wolf and Jake Wolf; grandmother of Tim (Juli) Gisi, Kris (Katja) Gisi, Shelly (Brian) Nash, Andrew (Christiana) Gisi, Jeff Conklin, Kellie Conklin, T.J. Gisi, Craig Gisi and Michael Gisi; also 14 great-grandchildren. Marcella was a Life Member of Ladies Auxiliary Pitcairn Hose Co. #1 and a member of the Ladies of Charity, St. Michael Church. Friends received Friday, July 5, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WM. O. PEARCE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 318 Wall Avenue, Pitcairn. Mass of Christian Burial, St. Michael Church, Saturday at 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now