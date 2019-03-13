ADELSHEIM MARCIA (SAUL)

Age 84, of Scottsdale, AZ, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, daughter of the late Sara and Benjamin Saul, is survived by her husband, Richard Adelsheim; children, Steven Adelsheim and Tara Ford, Nancy Adelsheim and Patricia Martin, Jim and Leslie Adelsheim; grandchildren, Erin Ford and Ethan Gallegos, Julia Adelsheim, Sara Adelsheim and Nick Kanthadai, Kate Adelsheim, Rachel Adelsheim, Zoe Adelsheim; nephew, Mark Adelsheim and wife, Susan; and niece, Sherry Small and husband, Mitch. Marcia received her BA and Masters in Social Work from the University of Pittsburgh. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, teacher and a geriatric social worker at the Jewish Family and Children's Service for more than 20 years. Marcia loved playing tennis and spending time with her family and friends. Services will be held at RODEF SHALOM CONGREGATION, 4905 5th Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA, 15213, on Friday, March 15, at 11 a.m. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Contributions may be made to Rodef Shalom Congregation or a .