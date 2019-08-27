Home

George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
724-935-3400
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ferdinand Church
Cranberry Twp., PA
View Map
More Obituaries for MARCIA GEIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARCIA H. GEIS

MARCIA H. GEIS Obituary
GEIS MARCIA H.

Age 82, of Freedom, formerly of Allison Park, on Monday, August 26, 2019. Wife of the late John "Jack" Geis; beloved mother of Betsy (Michael) Parana, Laura (Mike) Shwallon, John J. Geis, Jr., Tommy Geis, Cathy (John) Talento, and Pete Geis; sister of Mary (Wally) McRae; grandmother of Andrew (Hannah), Daniel and Jadyn Parana, Karen, Reilly and Alex Shwallon, C.J. Geis, Carmyn and Gianna Talento and Billy Geis. Marcia worked as an administrative assistant for 30 years at LaRoche University. While working there, she received her bachelors degree in psychology  and her masters degree in human resource management. Family and friends received Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC. 10418 Perry Hwy., Wexford. Funeral mass on Thursday at 10 a.m. in St. Ferdinand Church, Cranberry Twp.  Everyone please meet at the church.  In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Autism Speaks ( www.AutismSpeaks.org) 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019
