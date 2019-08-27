|
|
GEIS MARCIA H.
Age 82, of Freedom, formerly of Allison Park, on Monday, August 26, 2019. Wife of the late John "Jack" Geis; beloved mother of Betsy (Michael) Parana, Laura (Mike) Shwallon, John J. Geis, Jr., Tommy Geis, Cathy (John) Talento, and Pete Geis; sister of Mary (Wally) McRae; grandmother of Andrew (Hannah), Daniel and Jadyn Parana, Karen, Reilly and Alex Shwallon, C.J. Geis, Carmyn and Gianna Talento and Billy Geis. Marcia worked as an administrative assistant for 30 years at LaRoche University. While working there, she received her bachelors degree in psychology and her masters degree in human resource management. Family and friends received Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC. 10418 Perry Hwy., Wexford. Funeral mass on Thursday at 10 a.m. in St. Ferdinand Church, Cranberry Twp. Everyone please meet at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Autism Speaks ( www.AutismSpeaks.org)
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019