|
|
McEWEN MARCIA J.
Age 86, of Washington, PA, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Barnes Place, Latrobe. Prior to retirement, she served as Public Relations Coordinator for the Washington Hospital for over 27 years. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Dr. Fred B. McEwen, her brother, John "Jack" Lizza and his wife Alberta "Pudge" Lizza of Greensburg, a niece, Christin Lizza Williams, and a nephew, Peter John Lizza. Friends and family are welcome to attend a funeral mass for Marcia at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 in the Immaculate Conception Church, 119 W. Chestnut St., Washington, PA 15301. Private entombment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery Mausoleum, McMurray, PA. In memory of Marcia, contributions may be made to the Washington Area Humane Society, 1527 Route 136, Eighty Four, PA 15330, online at www.washingtonpashelter.org., or to the Amedisys Foundation, 109 Crossroads Rd., Suite 400, Scottdale, PA 15683. THE HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME, INC. in Latrobe, PA is assisting the family with the arrangements. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 28, 2019