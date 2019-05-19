EBERT MARCIA L.

Age 80, of Brentwood, PA, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019. Beloved wife of 60 years to Charles Ebert (deceased); loving mother of Carla Beatty, Eric Ebert, Dayna Ivanek and Greta Brant; grandmother of Amber McCutcheon, Jamie Ebert, Olivia Beatty and the late Danielle Steck; great-grandmother of Breanna Hovan, Angelo DiRenna and Luca DiRenna; sister of Leo Ficks; and daughter of the late William Ficks and Carolyn Lee Ficks; caregiver, Jo Ann Ducouer. You have touched the lives of so many. You will forever be missed and we love you unconditionally. "Words are most empty, tears are most apt." - Max Lucado. Memorial Mass for Charles and Marcia Ebert will be scheduled for July, 2019. Professional Services Trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., (Blawnox). www.thomasmsmithfh.com.