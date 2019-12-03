Home

Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
MARCIA LEVY POMERANTZ

MARCIA LEVY POMERANTZ Obituary
POMERANTZ MARCIA LEVY

Passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019, at the age of 101. Marcie was born on September 7, 1918, in Pittsburgh to Nathan and Fanny (Miller) Levy. She was predeceased by her siblings, Sylvan, Leonard, Selma, Ruth, Joe, Jay, Jean and Betty. She is the widow of Harold L. Pomerantz and the mother of the late Richard Martin Pomerantz, Rabbi Fredric (Sandy) Pomerantz, Debbie (Ken) Cook, and Sylvan (Honni) Pomerantz. Marcie's family circle includes her eight grandchildren, the late Jeremy Pomerantz, Josh (Marta) Pomerantz, Rabbi Rebecca (Larry) Shinder, Brent Cook, Rachel Cook, Benjamin (Erica) Pomerantz, Emily (Sean) Altman, Sam (Mary) Pomerantz and eight great-grandchildren, Jeremy, Jacob, and Hannah Shinder, Addie and Camilla Pomerantz, Henry and Ari Pomerantz and Mikayla Altman. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was confirmed at Rodef Shalom Congregation in 1934, and a graduate of Schenley High School. Marcia served as the Admissions Secretary, Secretary to the Dean and Head of Student Services at the Dental School at the University of Pittsburgh until the age of 70. After retiring, she volunteered for over 20 years at Shadyside Hospital and other organizations. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Tuesday at 1 p.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (12 - 1 p.m.) Interment West View Cemetery of Rodef Shalom Congregation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shadyside Hospital Foundation for the hospital volunteer program and the Senior Care Institute via website: https://shadysidehospitalfoundation.org/donate/ or by mail: 532 S. Aiken Avenue, Suite 302, Pittsburgh, PA 15232. www.schugar.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019
