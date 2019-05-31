|
|
BUTTERWICK MARCIA SCOTT
Marcia Scott Butterwick died peacefully at home in Brancaster, England on May 22, 2019, at the age of 90. Marcia was born in Pittsburgh in 1928 and attended Foxcroft and Vassar College. Working for Vogue magazine, she moved to London and married her beloved John Newton Butterwick in 1956. They raised four children in Hertfordshire, where she was Chair of the Relate marriage guidance service, a keen crewel embroiderer and consummate bridge player. Her final years were passed near the sea, which reminded her of childhood summers on Nantucket.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 31, 2019