MARCUS MARCIANN "MARCY"
On Sunday, February 16, 2020. Beloved wife of Leonard Marcus. Beloved mother of Jennifer (Eric) Crivella. Sister of Michael J. Popchak and Joseph M. Popchak. Adoring G'Ma of Tyler and Sydney Crivella. Also loved by many nieces and nephews. Marcy loved knitting, crocheting, traveling, playing Mahjongg and shopping. Services and Interment Private. Contributions may be made to , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated. www.schugar.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 18, 2020