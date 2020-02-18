Home

Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
MARCIANN "MARCY" MARCUS

MARCIANN "MARCY" MARCUS Obituary
MARCUS MARCIANN "MARCY"

On Sunday, February 16, 2020. Beloved wife of Leonard Marcus. Beloved mother of Jennifer (Eric) Crivella. Sister of Michael J. Popchak and Joseph M. Popchak. Adoring G'Ma of Tyler and Sydney Crivella. Also loved by many nieces and nephews. Marcy loved knitting, crocheting, traveling, playing Mahjongg and shopping. Services and Interment Private. Contributions may be made to , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated. www.schugar.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 18, 2020
