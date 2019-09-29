|
|
COHEN MARCUS GLEN
Passed unexpectedly on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Beloved son of Linda and Richard Cohen; loving brother of Michael David (Mandie Lynn) Cohen and the late Lauren Simon Arndt-Cohen; nephew of Terry and Mark Campasano, Larry and Christine Simon, Bruce Simon, Howard and Marsha Cohen, Amy Baronti and George Baronti; uncle of TJ and Antonio; best friend, Zack. Also survived by many loving cousins and friends. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Tuesday at 12 p.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (11 - 12 p.m.) Interment private. www.schugar.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019