MOCK, SR. MARCUS MICAH
Age 48, of Glenwood, on Tuesday, December 3, 2019; beloved father of Marcus, Jr. and Zachary Mock; former spouse of Shannon Kuc; brother of John (Heather) and Matt Thompson; uncle of Jawan Smith, Shyanne, Sierra, Shea Aria and Destiny Thompson; great-uncle of Amara and Carver; son of the late Mary and Fred Humphryes, John Thompson, Sr. Private services for the family only. Arrangements by the ELMER L. HERMAN FUNERAL HOME, Pittsburgh.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019