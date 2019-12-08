Home

MARCUS MICAH MOCK Sr.

MARCUS MICAH MOCK Sr. Obituary
MOCK, SR. MARCUS MICAH

Age 48, of Glenwood, on Tuesday, December 3, 2019; beloved father of Marcus, Jr. and Zachary Mock; former spouse of Shannon Kuc; brother of John (Heather) and Matt Thompson; uncle of Jawan Smith, Shyanne, Sierra, Shea Aria and Destiny Thompson; great-uncle of Amara and Carver; son of the late Mary and Fred Humphryes, John Thompson, Sr. Private services for the family only. Arrangements by the ELMER L. HERMAN FUNERAL HOME, Pittsburgh.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019
