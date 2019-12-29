|
PERTLE MARGAREE
On the morning of December 28, beloved wife and mother Margaree Pertle of Harrison City, PA, passed peacefully from this world surrounded by her loving family. Margaree was born June 1, 1945 to Margaret Koon Fochtman and Frederick Fochtman in Cumberland, Maryland. She lived most of her life in and around the Pittsburgh area. Margaree lived a full life of laughter and love and overcame many obstacles in her early years to become a successful business owner and community leader. She worked for 23 years for Schneider Downs in downtown Pittsburgh before becoming Executive Director of the Norwin Chamber of Commerce for 4 years; then started her own tax consulting and bookkeeping business. She loved nothing more than helping her clients, friends, neighbors, and family members. She gave of herself wholeheartedly to many charitable causes: She was the chairperson for (benefiting cancer research) for many years and chaired the Vintage Grand Prix (benefiting autism research) for several years as well; additionally, she was a dedicated member for several years of the Red Hat Society, the Women's Business Network and the Rotary club. Margaree is survived by her husband of 28 years, David D. Pertle of Harrison City; her sister, Judy Antonoplos (David); brothers, Frederick Fochtman (Marlene), Thomas Fochtman, and Ronald Fochtman; her daughter, Michele Shandor (Karl); her son, Richard J. Prince, Jr. (Missy); stepchildren, David Pertle (Tamitha), Derrick Pertle, and Brandy Froeliech; grandchildren, Reagan, Brandon, and John Shandor and Lexi, Sophia, Richard, and Rachael Prince; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and their families. Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. Tuesday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 805 Pennsylvania Avenue, Irwin. Parting prayers will be held AT 9:20 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in the St. Agnes Church, North Huntingdon. Interment will follow in the Irwin Union Cemetery, North Huntingdon. The family suggest in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Norwin . To send on line condolences please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019