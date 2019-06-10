Home

Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
MARGARET A. "MARGE" BACKUS

MARGARET A. "MARGE" BACKUS Obituary
BACKUS MARGARET A. "MARGE"

Age 95, of Verona, died Sunday morning June 9, 2019, after a very long and happy life. Beloved wife of the late Robert Backus; dear mother of Elaine (Ronald) Mazzoccoli, Diane Mills; devoted grandmother of Amber (Patrick) Isaac, Jason (Susan) Mazzoccoli and Marcus Geiser; great-grandmother of Avery, Alex, Jonas and Claudia. Preceded in death by several brothers and sisters. Marge will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Friends and relatives will be received at BURKET TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 9:30 a.m until 11:30 services. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 10, 2019
