MARGARET A. (McGUIRE) BRINDLE

Age 80, peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, December 5, 2019, of Whitehall, formerly of Oakland. Beloved wife of the late Charles D. Brindle; loving mother of Kimberly A. (the late Charles) Stepanek and the late Kelly L. Brindle; proud Nana of Ashley Gruber (Ryan McVay); great-grandmother Nana of Aliyah and Rylynn; sister of Marlene Campbell and the late Janice "Bonnie" Wereszcynski; sister-in-law of Kathy (Carl) Staiger; sister at heart to Margaret "Peg" (Dave) Hammill. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Margie was always a sweet and loving person who was well known for comforting others. Her selfless personality will be missed by all who knew and needed and loved her. She was a longtime employee of the University of Pittsburgh Radiology Department. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, Monday, 2 - 4 p.m. and 6 - 8 p.m.  Funeral Prayer on Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m.  Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish in St. Albert the Great Church at 10:30 a.m. Interment after mass will be private. If desired, family suggests contributions to National Multiple Sclerosis Society Keystone Chapter, Cardelllo Building, 1501 Reedsdale Street # 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019
