CONBOY MARGARET A.

Age 91, of Economy, formerly of West Mifflin, died peacefully February 24, 2019. Margaret was a 1946 graduate of Duquesne High School and attended Douglas Business College. She spent most of her life as a loving mother and homemaker. She is the daughter of the late Joseph and Sophia (Kaluznak) Hudosky and beloved wife of the late Edward "Buck" Conboy Jr. She is survived by daughters, Mary Ellen (Charles) Netzel of Franklin Park and Laura (Robert) Kahler of Economy; granddaughters, Carolyn (Sam) Wolf of Silver Spring, MD and Christine Kahler of New York, NY; great-granddaughter, Alice Jean Wolf; also many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her cherished son, Timothy Conboy; sisters, Alice Libak, Ann Adams, and Agnes Janhunen; and brothers, Joseph and John Hudosky. Friends received Schellhaas Funeral Home, 1600 Stone Mansion Dr., Sewickley, PA 15143 Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8. A funeral mass will be held Monday, 10 a.m., at Saints John & Paul Roman Catholic Parish. Memorial contributions may be made to Concordia of Franklin Park, 1600 Georgetown Dr., Sewickley, PA 15143. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the TEICHART - GRACAN FUNERAL HOME, Duquesne. The family would like to thank the staff at Concordia of Franklin Park for their love and care, and to Good Samaritan Hospice Wexford for their dedication and compassion.