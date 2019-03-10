GREGORY MARGARET A. "PEG" (FLORIAN)

Of North Braddock, age 78, on Friday, March 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late David L. "Ish" Gregory for 59 years. Daughter of the late Michael and late Mary (Ochtun) Florian. Loving mother of David P. (Sherri) Gregory and Michael T. (Pam) Gregory. Treasured grandmother of David (Samantha), Leila, Faith, Savannah Gregory and the late infant, Michael Gregory. Sister of the late Lawrence (surviving spouse, Eileen) Florian and the late Dorothy (late Al) DiGiammurio. Sister-in-law of John R. (Eileen) Gregory and the late Thomas O. (surviving spouse, Sue) Gregory. Peg is also survived by nieces and nephews. Peg was a retired employee of the University of Pittsburgh's catering service. In her leisure time, Peg enjoyed watching all game shows and football, especially with Ish when he was alive. At Peg's request there will not be a visitation or service. Peg will be laid to rest privately in Penn Lincoln Cemetery. Arrangements by the PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, PA 15112. 412-824-8800.