Age 97, of Clairton, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in Jefferson Hospital. Born November 26, 1922 in Clairton, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Myslin) Vossel. A member of St. Clare of Assisi Parish in Clairton, Margaret will be remembered as fiercely independent and politically aware, as an avid and knowledgeable Steelers and Pirates fan, as a lover of talk radio, but, most importantly, as an amazing and loving mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, and aunt. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Lasich, who passed away February 21, 1993, and her siblings, Anne Popcak, John, Paul, and Michael Vossel, Helen Bercik, Verona "Florence" Annel, and Joseph Vossel. Margaret is survived by her daughter, Marie (John) Perticone of West Mifflin, her grandson, Alex Perticone of Pittsburgh, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Friends will be received in the A.J. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, 555 5th. St., Clairton, PA 15025 (412-233-5700), on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 10 a.m. until a 1 p.m. Blessing in the funeral home. Burial will be private in Jefferson Memorial Park. Memorial contributions in Margaret's name should be made to , 501 St. Jude's Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. www.bekavacfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020