Home

POWERED BY

Services
A. J. Bekavac Funeral Home
555 Fifth St
Clairton, PA 15025
(412) 233-5700
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
A. J. Bekavac Funeral Home
555 Fifth St
Clairton, PA 15025
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
A. J. Bekavac Funeral Home
555 Fifth St
Clairton, PA 15025
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET LASICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET A. LASICH


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARGARET A. LASICH Obituary
LASICH MARGARET A.

Age 97, of Clairton, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in Jefferson Hospital.  Born November 26, 1922 in Clairton, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Myslin) Vossel. A member of St. Clare of Assisi Parish in Clairton, Margaret will be remembered as fiercely independent and politically aware, as an avid and knowledgeable Steelers and Pirates fan, as a lover of talk radio, but, most importantly, as an amazing and loving mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, and aunt.  Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Lasich, who passed away February 21, 1993, and her siblings, Anne Popcak, John, Paul, and Michael Vossel, Helen Bercik, Verona "Florence" Annel, and Joseph Vossel.  Margaret is survived by her daughter, Marie (John) Perticone of West Mifflin, her grandson, Alex Perticone of Pittsburgh, and many beloved nieces and nephews.  Friends will be received in the A.J. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, 555 5th. St., Clairton, PA 15025 (412-233-5700), on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 10 a.m. until a 1 p.m. Blessing in the funeral home.  Burial will be private in Jefferson Memorial Park.  Memorial contributions in Margaret's name should be made to , 501 St. Jude's Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.   www.bekavacfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARGARET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -