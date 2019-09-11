|
MCINTYRE MARGARET A.
Age 84, formerly of Garfield and Morningside, on Sept. 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles J. McIntyre; loving mother of Cynthia (Robert) Tortorea; sister of Thomas (Ann) Kelly, Lil (Gi) Ninehouser, and the late James Kelly, Fran Rahuba, Eleanor Zlokas, and Kate Priore; dear grandmother of Bobbi-Lynn Tortorea, Nikki (Nate) Nehnevajsa, and Jacque Tortorea; great-grandmother of Braeden, Sara, Alexa, Caleb, and the late Sean; also survived by over 50 loving nieces and nephews. Friends received Saturday 11-1 at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown, where services will follow at 1 p.m. Margaret's whole life was her grandchildren and beloved family. www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019