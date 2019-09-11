Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
(724) 443-1505
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET MCINTYRE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET A. MCINTYRE


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARGARET A. MCINTYRE Obituary
MCINTYRE MARGARET A.

Age 84, formerly of Garfield and Morningside, on Sept. 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles J. McIntyre; loving mother of Cynthia (Robert) Tortorea; sister of Thomas (Ann) Kelly, Lil (Gi) Ninehouser, and the late James Kelly, Fran Rahuba, Eleanor Zlokas, and Kate Priore; dear grandmother of Bobbi-Lynn Tortorea, Nikki (Nate) Nehnevajsa, and Jacque Tortorea; great-grandmother of Braeden, Sara, Alexa, Caleb, and the late Sean; also survived by over 50 loving nieces and nephews. Friends received Saturday 11-1 at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown, where services will follow at 1 p.m. Margaret's whole life was her grandchildren and beloved family.  www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARGARET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
Download Now