David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
412-835-0616
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Anne R.C. Church
400 Hoodridge Dr.
Pittsburgh, PA
MARGARET A. (FISHER) OPFERMAN

MARGARET A. (FISHER) OPFERMAN Obituary
OPFERMAN MARGARET A. (FISHER)

Age 102, of South Park, formerly of Mt. Lebanon and Scott Twp., passed away peacefully on Friday, June 7, 2019; daughter of the late Anna B. and Frank H. Fisher of Mt. Lebanon. Peggy was one of nine children. She was preceded in death by three sisters and five brothers. Surviving is one son, Norman L. Opferman (Sandra); four grandchildren, Kathryn Lee (James), Karin Dowling (James), Mark Opferman and Michael Opferman (Jennifer); seven great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren. Visitation Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Anne R.C. Church, 400 Hoodridge Dr. Pgh, PA 15234. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church. www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 9, 2019
