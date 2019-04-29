STOFKO MARGARET A. "PEGGY" PEART

On Friday, April 26, 2019, age 83, of Cranberry Twp., beloved wife of Donald R. Stofko; mother of Leslie Ferrari (Ray Borowski) and Michael Stofko (Sandra Ebeling); grandmother of Taylor and Tyler Stofko; sister of William C. Peart and the late John "Jack" Peart; also nieces and nephews. A beloved wife, mother and grandmother, she was always proud of her career as a secretary. Friends received at the McDONALD-AEBERLI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Crowe Ave., Mars, PA on Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Ferdinand Church, 2535 Rochester Rd., Cranberry Twp., PA 16066 on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Please meet at the church. Burial will be in Monongahela Cemetery. Directions and condolences are available at:

www.mcdonald-aeberli.com