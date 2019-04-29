Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Crowe Avenue
Mars, PA 16046
(724) 625-2900
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET STOFKO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET A. PEART "PEGGY" STOFKO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARGARET A. PEART "PEGGY" STOFKO Obituary
STOFKO MARGARET A. "PEGGY" PEART

On Friday, April 26, 2019, age 83, of Cranberry Twp., beloved wife of Donald R. Stofko; mother of Leslie Ferrari (Ray Borowski) and Michael Stofko (Sandra Ebeling); grandmother of Taylor and Tyler Stofko; sister of William C. Peart and the late John "Jack" Peart; also nieces and nephews. A beloved wife, mother and grandmother, she was always proud of her career as a secretary. Friends received at the McDONALD-AEBERLI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Crowe Ave., Mars, PA on Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Ferdinand Church, 2535 Rochester Rd., Cranberry Twp., PA 16066 on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Please meet at the church. Burial will be in Monongahela Cemetery. Directions and condolences are available at:


www.mcdonald-aeberli.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now