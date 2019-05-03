Home

POWERED BY

Services
WM. F. Conroy Funeral Home
2944 Chartiers Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15204
412-331-5192
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET STEPHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET A. (BELL) STEPHAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARGARET A. (BELL) STEPHAN Obituary
STEPHAN MARGARET A. (BELL)

Age 79, formerly of Sheraden, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Philip Stephan; loving mother of Debbie DeParre, Phil and Mary Stephan, Patty Edwards and the late Mike Stephan; sister of Joe Bell and the late Mary Lou Weigl, Betty and Bill Bell; six grandsons. Friends received SUNDAY, 2-4 and 6 until the time of the service at 7:30 p.m. at the WILLIAM F. CONROY FUNERAL HOME, 2944 Chartiers Ave., Sheraden.


www.wfconroyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now