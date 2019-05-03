|
|
STEPHAN MARGARET A. (BELL)
Age 79, formerly of Sheraden, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Philip Stephan; loving mother of Debbie DeParre, Phil and Mary Stephan, Patty Edwards and the late Mike Stephan; sister of Joe Bell and the late Mary Lou Weigl, Betty and Bill Bell; six grandsons. Friends received SUNDAY, 2-4 and 6 until the time of the service at 7:30 p.m. at the WILLIAM F. CONROY FUNERAL HOME, 2944 Chartiers Ave., Sheraden.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 3, 2019