|
|
WAIGHT MARGARET A.
Age 68, of Beechview, on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. after a lengthy illness. Dear sister of the late Karen R. Waight; daughter of the late Henry D. and Alice L. Waight; special niece of Alice E. Lang; loving cousin of James R. Lang, Marsha J. (Dan) Bigley, Katelyn E. Bigley (godchild), Daniel T. Bigley, Gary (Karen) Lang, Kevin (Glenna) Lang, Marnie Lang, & Ryan (Becca) Lang. Peggy was a long term employee of Bill Gray Automotive Group and life-long resident of Beechview. She will be remembered for her generosity and kindness. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Family and friends welcome at 2630 West Liberty Ave., Dormont, 412-531-4000 Sat. Jan 18, 2020 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m.. Inurnment private. Family suggests memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Association, https://www.diabetes.org/donate. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 14, 2019