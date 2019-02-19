Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
MARGARET A. "MARGE" WHITE

Age 88, of Bethel Park, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday February 18, 2019. Loving wife of 61 years to James "Red" White. Cherished mother of Patrice (Emil) Greco, Kimberly (Bruce) Herman and James (Sharon) White. Devoted grandmother of Lauren (Robert) Kopicko, Emil (Courtney) Greco, Kelly (Carl) Frankovitch, Ashley (Matt) Love, Taylor (David) Kanaski, Benjamin Herman and Kaitlyn (Tim) Molinaro. Great-grandmother of Leah, Rose and Mae. Marge was a deeply devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was retired from John J. Kane Regional Hospital after 25 years of dedicated employment. Arrangements by BEINHAUER. Family and friends welcome Wednesday from 2-8 p.m. at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, 724-941-3211. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday 10 a.m. in St. Thomas More Church. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Inurnment will immediately follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 19, 2019
