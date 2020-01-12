Home

Adam Siemianowski Funeral Home
179 Starr Rd
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-1501
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
4:00 PM
Adam Siemianowski Funeral Home
179 Starr Rd
Russellton, PA 15076
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Oakmont Presbyterian Church
415 Pennsylvania Ave.
PA
MARGARET A. WOLFE


1956 - 2020
MARGARET A. "Peggy" WOLFE

Margaret A. "Peggy" Wolfe, 63, of Oakmont, passed away, Friday, January 10, 2020, at Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. Peggy was born in Natrona Heights, December 23, 1956, to the late Edward L. and Pauline (Vakulick) Wolfe. Peggy is survived by her siblings, Edward G. (Kathleen) Wolfe, of the North Hills and Kathryn Antonace, of Russellton; niece and nephews, Shawn Wolfe and Chrystal and Gary Antonace; great-nephew, Colby; beloved canine companion, Honeybear.  Visitation 4 to 8 pm, Monday, January 13, 2020, at ADAM SIEMIANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 179 Starr Road Russellton, 15076. Funeral services will be conducted at noon, Tuesday, at Oakmont Presbyterian Church, 415 Pennsylvania Ave., 15139. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Interment at Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township. For online condolences, please visit www.westdeerfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020
