Margaret A. "Peggy" Wolfe, 63, of Oakmont, passed away, Friday, January 10, 2020, at Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. Peggy was born in Natrona Heights, December 23, 1956, to the late Edward L. and Pauline (Vakulick) Wolfe. Peggy is survived by her siblings, Edward G. (Kathleen) Wolfe, of the North Hills and Kathryn Antonace, of Russellton; niece and nephews, Shawn Wolfe and Chrystal and Gary Antonace; great-nephew, Colby; beloved canine companion, Honeybear. Visitation 4 to 8 pm, Monday, January 13, 2020, at ADAM SIEMIANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 179 Starr Road Russellton, 15076. Funeral services will be conducted at noon, Tuesday, at Oakmont Presbyterian Church, 415 Pennsylvania Ave., 15139. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Interment at Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township. For online condolences, please visit www.westdeerfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020