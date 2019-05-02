ZACHARIAS MARGARET A.

Age 79 of Etna, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Wife of the late William J. Zacharias; loving mother of Tina Taylor (Kirk), Craig (Johnna), Dean (Terry) and Christopher (Jennifer) Zacharias; proud grandma of Ian, Jordan, Rachel, Zachary, Jacob, Luke and Trent; sister of the late Joseph "Butchie" Pauba; step-sister of Judy Karpinski; also survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins. Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at the HEALY-HAHN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 512 Grant Ave., Millvale (412-821-2940). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 AM in St. John Cantius Church in Sharpsburg. Family suggests memorial donations to the . Marge never lost her wit or sense of humor as she battled her memory loss and blindness. She walked through every step of life with grace. Condolences may be shared at www.healyhahnfuneralhomes.com.