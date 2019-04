ADRAGNA MARGARET "PEG" (SCIULLI)

Age 90, of Greenfield passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Daughter of the late Frank and Elizabeth Sciulli; sister of the late Frank, Jr. and James (Tona) Sciulli; beloved wife of the late Joseph Adragna; cherished by her children, Dan (Cathy), Marilyn (Harry) Pizzingrilli, Joe (Sherry), Diane and Joanne Adragna; loving NaNa of Mark Berneburg, Lynn (Rob) Carlisle, Savannah (Dustin) Hilliard, Kristi (Joe) Marteusz, Joe (Savannah) Adragna, the late Kimberly Adragna, Anthony Adragna, Zachary Stephenson, Mark, Nick, and Brandon Rush; she is also survived by great-grandchildren, Breyer and Beckett Hilliard, Carlie and Kaiden Carlisle, Dakota, Joey Adragna, and Mason Marteusz. Peg will be missed by many dear friends and relatives. Friends and family will be received on Monday from 2-8 p.m. in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave 15207. Funeral Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. with Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. in St. Rosalia's Church.