AMES MARGARET (JOHNSTON)

Age 70, of Robinson Township, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Beloved wife and mother. Whether you knew her as Peggy or as Maggie, you were surely touched by her kind heart and gentle demeanor. She truly enjoyed life and genuinely liked people. The last 20 years of her life saw her confined first to a wheelchair and finally to a bed, but her spirit never faltered. Her thoughts were first and foremost of others, especially those she loved. We grieve her loss and will do our best to live up to her legacy. Sadly missed by her husband of 30 years, George Polard, sons, Michael and Jeffrey (Toni), grandson, Leo and brother, Robert Johnston (Lynda). Family and friends will gather on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 5405 Steubenville Pike, Robinson Township, PA 15136. In lieu of flowers, Peggy requested that donations be made to the MS Society.