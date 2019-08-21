|
ANDREWS MARGARET (LOCKE)
Age 89 of Elizabeth, died Saturday August 17, 2019 at St. Anne Home in Greensburg. She was born in Wilmerding the daughter of the late Edward and Marie (Casey) Locke. Margaret was a member of the St. Michael's Catholic Church of Elizabeth, and also a member of its confraternity of Christian Mothers. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles John Andrews, a son Charles Joseph Andrews and a sister Rita Kain and a brother Edward Locke. Margaret is survived by four children, Regis John Andrews and his wife Jody of Florida, Paul Edward Andrews and his wife Julie of Colorado, Peggy Fuga and her husband Dave of North Huntingdon, and Lawrence James Andrews and his wife Melissa of Cheswick. Six grandchildren, Julia Andrews (Michael), Jared Andrews (Ashley), Marie Tatarek (Stanley), Casey Fuga, Grant Andrews, and Brenden Andrews. Great grandchildren, Cooper, Colton James, and Myles. Also surviving are three brothers, James of Level Green, Thomas of Plum and Norman Locke of North Versailles, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Avenue, Irwin, on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Parting prayers will take place on Monday at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church, North Huntingdon. Interment will follow at Round Hill Cemetery, Elizabeth. For online condolences please visit
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019