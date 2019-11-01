|
|
CZLAPINSKI MARGARET ANN "PEGGY"
Age 61, of Saxonburg, on October 30, 2019, after a hard but graceful fight with cancer. Born on October 1, 1958, in Pittsburgh, PA, she was the daughter of Mary Ann Huber Inks and the late Adolphus "Joe" Inks. Beloved wife of the late Edward D. Czlapinski; loving mother of Chrissy (Charles) Nething and Richard J. Harris; sister of Joseph (Yolanda) Inks, Jerry (Sheila) Inks, Debbie Gall, and Carol (Jim) Margaria; dear grandmother to Chase and Cayla. Friends received Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 5864 Heckert Rd., Bakerstown. Funeral Mass Monday at 12 p.m. in Holy Sepulcher Church. Peggy worked for many years at Port O' Call Development, put everyone before herself, and loved her pet Shih Tzu, Brewster. In lieu of flowers, donations to , cancer.org. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019