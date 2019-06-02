EFFINGER MARGARET ANN

On Friday, May 31, 2019, age 67, after a courageous battle with Gallbladder cancer, passed peacefully into the arms of our Lord. Born September 13, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Barbara and William Effinger; loving mother of Rob Yaros (fiancée, Tracie Hilliard); grandmother of Kayla Yaros; devoted sister of Barbara (Andy) Bencsiscs; dear aunt of Andrew (Aja) Bencsics and Nicholas Bencsics; loving great-aunt of Willamina Margaret Bencsics. Also survived by Louise (James) Sheets and family. Maggie was a lifelong resident of Millvale and member of Holy Spirit Parish, after retiring from AT & T in 2005, enjoyed working as a school crossing guard in Millvale, In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your favorite animal rescue shelter. Friends received Monday 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday 2-7 p.m. at the HAHN FH & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 123 North Avenue, Millvale. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 10 a.m. Holy Spirit Church.