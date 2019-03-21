Home

MARGARET ANN HILL Obituary
Age 76, quietly on March 15, 2019. Beloved wife of 58 years to LaVarre Hill; mother of Tony (Pamela), Robert (Marcella), Todd, Troy (Tiffany) Hill, Larette Hill-Castleberry; sister of Howard Holland; 12 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and a host of relatives. Friends may call Friday, March 22, 2019, 4-8 p.m. at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center St. at South Ave., Wilkinsburg 15221. Funeral Ceremony Saturday, March 23, 2019, 11 a.m. at Homewood A.M.E. Zion Church, 724 North Homewood Ave. Interment Homewood Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019
