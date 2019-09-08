Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
MARGARET ANN (SHADE) SUMNEY

MARGARET ANN (SHADE) SUMNEY Obituary
SUMNEY MARGARET ANN (SHADE)

Age 67, of Bridgeville, unexpectedly passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019. Margaret was a beloved mother, proud grandmother, caring sister, and cherished aunt. She was born on June 28, 1952, in Pittsburgh, PA, to the late John and Ellen Shade. Throughout Margaret's life she always had the gift and passion for dance. For many years, Margaret was the co-owner and a dance instructor with her family at Shade Sisters Dance Studio. Margaret will be remembered for always being outgoing and friendly, her caring nature, radiant beauty, and most of all, love of family. Arrangements by BEINHAUERS, 724-941-3211. Service was Private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Women's Center and Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh, https://www.wcspittsburgh.org/. Please add and view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019
